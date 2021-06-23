Staying cool at the new community pool in Frackville

The Frackville Community pool was supposed to open last summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Kids are once again able to dive into some summer fun at the new Frackville Community Pool, after seven years with no outdoor public swimming pool.

"It's really exciting because now we have something to do, and it's really hot out, so if you want to get cooled down, you can just come in," said Jesse James Price of Frackville.

The former pool was built in 1978 and was last open during the summer of 2014. That's when engineers discovered the deterioration of the pool's inner walls.

Instead of getting it fixed, the borough decided to build a new pool.

"We're creating memories for people for the future generations, just like in the '70s when the pool was open. People would say, 'Oh, I remember this.' I can see all the Facebook, social media people, even if they left the area, have such fond memories. Well, guess what? This is what we're doing again," said Helen Miernicki, a Frackville borough council member.

State grants, fundraisers and local donors helped fund the project, which cost upwards of $1 million.

The new amenities include a new concession stand and a bathhouse with restrooms and changing stations.

Pool officials tell Newswatch 16 they are adding more activities for the kids, like a big slide that will go in the deep end.

Swimmers we spoke with say they're thankful that they're able to have a place to cool off this summer.

"We haven't had anything to do. And you have to drive miles away to go swimming, so we're happy that it's open," said Paula Vanvorst of Frackville.

"I get to hang out with my cousin, and I love swimming too, and they're going to put in a slide, like the bigger slide so that I can dive in, " Price said. "They have a diving board and it's really relaxing."