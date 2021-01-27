State police need help to identify car chase suspect

According to state police, a man got on Interstate 81 where he drove erratically at a high rate of speed.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — State police want to find the driver who lead them on a chase in Schuylkill County.

Troopers say a man took off during a traffic stop Friday along Route 125 in Tremont.

According to state police, he got on Interstate 81 where he drove erratically at a high rate of speed.

The police chase ended because of public safety concerns.

Then, about two hours later, the vehicle was seen on Route 61 near Pottsville.

When police attempted to stop the driver, he began speeding, and again the chase was called off.

The car is a black Nissan 300 ZX with purple trim and a red Transformer decal on the back.