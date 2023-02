Officials say three men stole cash from skills machines inside the Pilot Travel Center in Pine Grove.

PINE GROVE, Pa. — State police in Schuylkill County are looking for suspects in a theft that happened last month.

Officials say three men entered the Pilot Travel Center in Pine Grove Township on January 17, broke into the skills machine there, and took cash.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact state police in Schuylkill Haven.