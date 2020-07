State police were called to Fountain Street in Butler Township for a man barricaded in a home.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A standoff lasting nearly six hours ended peacefully in Schuylkill County.

State police were called to Fountain Street in Butler Township around 7:30 a.m. for a man throwing objects from a window.

When they arrived, troopers said they found John Miller holding a semi-automatic pistol.