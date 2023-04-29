Stand Out and Shine Festival held in Schuylkill County

The proceeds will go toward building an all-inclusive playground.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — An annual festival for all ages and abilities took place in Schuylkill County.

The Stand Out and Shine Festival was held at Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29, which is an educational service agency.

Dustin's Adventureland also hosted the event.

There were craft vendors, character meet and greets, raffles, and plenty of food.

"I just think it's important when you have agencies serving people with special needs that we work together to bring awareness to different projects and what we all do for the community," said Tonya Hoppel of Adventureland.

