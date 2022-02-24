St. Mary's Ukrainian Church open for continuous prayer

The prayers are for those affected by the Russian invasion. The Schuylkill County church's new pastor has direct ties to Ukraine.

MCADOO, Pa. — As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, people in northeast Pennsylvania are praying for those overseas.

Parishioners have been coming in and out of St. Mary's Ukrainian Church in McAdoo.

"We are trying to reflect what is going in our cathedral in Philadelphia. The cathedral is open 24 hours a day to create an opportunity for not just parishioners of the catholic church, but members of the broader community to engage in continuous prayer for peace in Ukraine so we've opened up our doors herein McAdoo and are doing the same," said Joe Krushinsky, parishioner.

Krushinsky is from McAdoo and is a member of the church.

He says the church's new pastor has direct ties to Ukraine.

It's why he's in the City of Brotherly Love, praying at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

"The parish priest here in McAdoo Father Roman Olinik. He just moved to the U.S. from Ukraine in May. He is married and has five children. This is a lot to process for someone who, I spoke to him by phone this morning, he, in turn, had spoken to people back in the homeland and he already knows about people who have been lost in this incursion," said Krushinsky.

Krushinsky says it's hard to imagine what those men, women, and children are going through some 5,000 miles away and hopes the conflict comes to an end, soon.

"We hope for peace and we hope for what, standing here in this moment, doesn't look very likely or very possible but all we can do is pray," said Krushinsky.

St. Mary's Ukrainian Church is now taking donations to help support the Humanitarian Aid Fund for Ukraine.