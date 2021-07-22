Splash party for Special Olympics Athletes in Schuylkill County

All the money raised Thursday will benefit local athletes, who play a variety of different sports.

SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — A show of support for more than 100 Special Olympics Athletes from Schuylkill County was held Thursday night.

The local organization hosted a splash party at the St. Clair Swimming Pool.

Swimming hours were extended and there was live entertainment.

All the money raised will benefit local athletes, who play a variety of different sports.

"Basketball, flag football I will be. Bowling. I like it a lot," said Joey Ebling, Schuylkill Haven.

"This is walking into a sports arena with the lights on a Friday night to them. So to them and they make us feel like that as well," said Mark Mamrosh, Schuylkill County Special Olympics Sports Leader.