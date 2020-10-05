Somber celebration in Schuylkill County

Abbey had been planning on giving her son a birthday parade before she died and family and friends say it was only right to carry out her mission.

"I just really hope that they can see that they're very loved and that there's an outpouring in the community both with the school and the neighborhood and just everyone around," said Jess Roth, James's 1st-grade teacher. "They have the support that they need and that we love and will do anything to make this you know the best possible situation out of the tragedy."