Socially distant food truck takeout

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in part of Schuylkill County are doing what they can To help support local business owners in their community.

Good Intent Hose Company Number 1 in Branch Township hosted two food trucks Saturday.

People were able to come by and grab takeout from Uncle Paul's Stuffed Pretzels and Blazing Swine BBQ.

Officials say they kept within CDC social distancing guidelines and delivered the food drive-through style.

"These folks are not working right now. Our residents need to eat, these folks need to work. It was a great fit. We were able to have the room to have a socially distant truck event," said Paul T. Kennedy, Good Intent Hose Company Number 1.