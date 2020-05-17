Social distance flash mob

A group of dance students from Schuylkill County decided to surprise their instructor with a flash mob.

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Jackie Sabo Metzinger is a dance instructor.

Jackie's in-person classes have been canceled since the onset of the pandemic, but she has still hosted Zoom instructions with her students to keep them engaged during the quarantine.

As a surprise, her students headed over to Jackie's house and performed a social distance friendly flash mob for their favorite dance teacher.