Social distance flash mob

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Jackie Sabo Metzinger is a dance instructor.
Jackie's in-person classes have been canceled since the onset of the pandemic, but she has still hosted Zoom instructions with her students to keep them engaged during the quarantine.
As a surprise, her students headed over to Jackie's house and performed a social distance friendly flash mob for their favorite dance teacher.
Dancers say it was their way of saying thank you to their favorite instructor.
RELATED: Thriller Flash Mob in Wilkes-Barre