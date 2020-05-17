x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

schuylkill-county

Social distance flash mob

A group of dance students from Schuylkill County decided to surprise their instructor with a flash mob.
Credit: WNEP
Jackie Sabo Metzinger's students performed a flash mob.

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Jackie Sabo Metzinger is a dance instructor.

Jackie's in-person classes have been canceled since the onset of the pandemic, but she has still hosted Zoom instructions with her students to keep them engaged during the quarantine.

As a surprise, her students headed over to Jackie's house and performed a social distance friendly flash mob for their favorite dance teacher.

Dancers say it was their way of saying thank you to their favorite instructor.

RELATED: Zumba flash mob celebration for healthcare worker

RELATED: Thriller Flash Mob in Wilkes-Barre