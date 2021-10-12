Soccer teams raise money for cancer patients

The Schuylkill Haven and Minersville women's soccer teams held a special program at their game.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — It wasn't all about the competition at one soccer game in Schuylkill County, it was about raising awareness.

The Schuylkill Haven women's soccer team and Minersville soccer team held a special program at their game for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The two teams raised over $10,000 to help cancer patients.

A group of parents helped organize the event and one of the parents of a player was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and is undergoing treatment.

"This year we wanted to go big, and better so that we could raise the funds for the patients for out local centers so that we could provide them with things. Hopefully, to make their treatment more pleasant by just providing them with certain things that could help," said Lisa Zimmerman, who is battling breast cancer.

The program was all about early detection and early treatment to battle breast cancer.