Soaking up the autumn sunshine in Schuylkill County

The recent warm weather in November is helping people get outside.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — It was a perfect day for a bike ride through downtown Pottsville.

"67 degrees today? Gotta love it," said Brandon Mcguigan.

Opting to go on foot, he took his daughter Stella for an afternoon stroll.

"It's beautiful out. It feels good. It's nice to be out here walking around with her," said Mcguigan.

No coat was necessary for Isaiah Setlock while shooting hoops outside his home in Port Carbon near Pottsville.

"It's almost Thanksgiving and I'm out here wearing shorts and no shirt," said Setlock.

Not exactly how he expected to dress on a day in November.

"I would think I'd be inside all cold with sweatpants and a jacket on and probably playing video games," said Setlock.

We found Kyle Ryndock getting gas for his lawnmower; he planned to spend part of the afternoon cutting the grass one last time before the fall really sets in.

"Working on the yard, putting up a fence, vinyl fencing, and stuff. I got a day off from work so I figured I'd catch up," said Ryndock.

People who spoke with us said it is a bit strange to see all of these fall decorations and think about Thanksgiving when it's this warm out, but they're not complaining.

Especially because it was freezing the last couple of nights, but it's nice. It's nice to get out.

"Hopefully it stays like this for a while," said Ryndock.

But we all know those colder temperatures are coming; luckily, folks know not to waste a warm day in November.