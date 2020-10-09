So long, Sage: Pottsville business closing

A coffee shop that was in business for more than 20 years recently closed. The owner says the pandemic played a role, but a new journey is also calling.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A coffee shop that was in business for more than 20 years recently closed. The owner says the pandemic played a role, but a new journey is also calling.

A cloudy day fits the mood for how many people in Pottsville feel when they see paper covering the windows at Sage Coffee House and Tea Garden, marking the end of an era for one of the city's staples.

"It is beautiful to have community support and to know that you're going to be missed. I'll miss everybody too, really," said owner Jenn Raess.

Raess opened Sage back in 1999. Over the next two decades, the coffee shop at North Centre and East Market Streets became a spot for people to hang out, maybe sip on a cappuccino, get some work done, or grab a bite to eat. It also served as a place where local artists could show off their work. Raess hopes that's what comes to mind when people think about the legacy of Sage.

"It's a labor of love. It's a lot of work you put into these old buildings in northeast Pennsylvania. The floors aren't level, nothing's level—windows, lights, electricity. Really, Sage was my first child. It was the first thing that I really cared about other than myself. At this point, I think she's ready to take her own wings."

There were a variety of factors for why the place closed, most notably, the pandemic played a role. As for what's next, the building has been sold and plans are in place for which business will move in. As for Raess, she's going to enjoy life one way or the other.