Snow blankets Schuylkill County

Chase Senior has the sights and sounds of 'the Skook' after a historic storm.

Normally, Interstate 81 is humming at all hours of the day and night, but not during or in the aftermath of a nor'easter.

On Thursday morning, it was silent, slow-moving, and desolate. Back roads were even worse, even though PennDOT trucks were out throughout the night, plowing and salting the roads.

There was only so much they could do with temperatures in the 20s and snow continuing to fall at a steady clip with heavy winds overnight.

Parts of Schuylkill County got anywhere from 8 to 12 inches or more in some places, especially when you factor in snowdrifts. These messy conditions didn't result in a snow day for everybody, though. In some industries, you have to punch the clock regardless.

"I work at a steel company, so I'm trying to see if my ride is going to show up, and he just did," Kenneth of Frackville said. "Bills don't pay themselves."

While some people were on their way to work, others were getting ready for the workday to begin. We ran into Rosario Amato, who owns Original Italian Pizza along Route 61 in Frackville. He had some snow blowing to do to clear up the sidewalk in front of his business.

"Well, I have an obligation," Amato said. "Some people are going to start ordering at 9 a.m. I do some stuff for the state prison, the state prison guards. Just trying to do my thing. What am I going to do? Sleep in? Got to do it!"