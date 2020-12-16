Steady snow spreads over Schuylkill County

In Schuylkill County, snow started coming down in the early parts of the afternoon.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The first signs of snow started to show around lunchtime in Schuylkill County and given how cold it was, it didn't take long for it to start sticking to the roads.

By 2 p.m., PennDOT trucks were already loading up more salt near Hometown so they could get back out there.

As the minutes passed, the snow seemed to come down harder and accumulate more along Route 309 near McAdoo, just as many had anticipated.

"I have my snowblower ready to go. It's on the porch. All I have to do is start it up and start blowing," David Rinker said.

"Go home, hunker down, blow the sidewalks off and see what happens. That's really all you can do," said Will Antolick.

2020 has been a year that has featured a lot from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, to the presidential election, to now: a nor'easter that could blanket Schuylkill County with a foot or more of snow, serving as the icing on the cake.

"It's just crazy with everything happening, now you have this to round out the year. Hope nothing else happens."

For others, hoping nothing else happens includes people staying safe and responsible on the roadways as conditions worsen.