Lots of snow in 'The Skook'

While adults were busy shoveling and digging out cars in Schuylkill County, kids were enjoying a day off from school and a snow day outside.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — When we went to bed last night, there was already a lot of snow on the ground, and by the morning, there was even more snow.

"I need to buy a snowblower. That was my initial reaction. Just shoveling my porch and the steps was a pain," Mitchell Cox said.

Many parts of our area were crushed by this snowstorm that lasted over the course of three days. In Tamaqua, there was a foot and a half or more in some areas. You could barely even see some cars because they were plowed in and snow-covered, and everywhere you looked, there was one constant: people shoveling.

"Digging out my car, my girlfriend's car, my buddy's car, sweating a lot. It's not fun, but the kids are enjoying it. It's not bad," John Bartholomew said.

"It's not that bad. We got a couple of days off work. Now we have to shovel cars out and get back to it," Cox said.

While snow days aren't always a thing nowadays in this virtual-school era, kids in this part of Schuylkill County were given a day off to enjoy this monster snowstorm.

"We had a small snowball fight," Memphis Kline said. "Sledding was the big thing we did. Most of the trails we made last night and some of them we made today."

"She's been making dog piles on me. Then she found the snow pile that looks like a T-Rex. I've been chasing after her to make sure she doesn't get a face plant in the snow," John Bartholomew said.