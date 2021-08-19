Signs of life at historic building in Pottsville

There are signs of life at a historic building in Schuylkill County, hinting at a new business.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Banners popped up in the windows of the Thompson Building at the corner of West Market and North Centre Streets in downtown Pottsville.

One reads "Coffee 1909."

The six-story building, known as Pottsville's first skyscraper, has been vacant for years.

In June, it was sold to Port Carbon-based company Advanced Consulting Firm.

Residents tell Newswatch 16 they would love to see the old building in use again, and they're excited by the signs.

"Neat, because it has and elevator in it, you know. Yeah, it's nice to bring some businesses back. We need it," said Pottsville resident John Martin.

The building is more than 100 years old.