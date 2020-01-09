Sign stolen, then returned in Schuylkill County

A sign celebrating coal mining made by Eagle Scouts was stolen in Tremont, then later returned.

TREMONT, Pa. — When you pull into Tremont, you're welcomed by a "welcome" sign and another one celebrating 250 years of coal mining here in the coal region.

The second of these signs was plucked out of the ground and stolen.

"Number one I was shocked that someone would take it because it was the historical society that provided the sign for my grandson to do his Eagle Scout project and the second thing, of course, was because it was an Eagle Scout project, I couldn't understand why someone would do something like that," Bob Donmoyer, Tremont Council President said.

"Me and the others who helped put up the signs put a lot of hard work into doing so and it's special for Tremont and the coal region because it's celebrating 250 years of coal mining," Tyler Stokes of Tremont said.

Officials believe the sign was taken sometime early on Saturday morning, but the search for it didn't last long.

It was returned and Tremont police received a confession on Sunday.

"I was very happy that we found out today because today is a special today because its Tyler's birthday," Donmoyer said of his grandson. "So from yesterday's disappointment to today, I think it means something that we got it back."