Showing art in a whole new light in Schuylkill County

A library in Pottsville hosted its third annual Light in the Darkness art exhibit.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Artists in Schuylkill County showed off their work in a whole new light on Saturday.

The Pottsville Free Public Library hosted their third annual Light in the Darkness Art Exhibit at the library on West Market Street.

The exhibit is unique because it shows a variety of artwork under black light.

"They're always amazed when we flip the light switch, and they see everything react. I just think it's wonderful that the library has done this," said Paula Jacob with Three Visions Photography.