Shoppers prepare for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of Summer. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how people are shopping smart in Schuylkill County.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A holiday weekend means a trip to the grocery store. We found lots of shoppers at Boyer’s Food Market in Tamaqua, stocking up for Memorial Day.

“Well, I picked up some last-minute items like potato salad, macaroni salad, and some pickles,” explained Fay Herr of Tamaqua.

“We're having chicken, baked beans, potato salad, and haluptki, said Irene and Paul Pecha of Tamaqua.

Shoppers say with the rise in prices, they’re looking to save a few bucks on their grocery bill. Paying extra attention to sales and switching up what they would normally buy.

“So instead of going with my normal cheese I'm going with something more on sale, and deserts I ended up reducing and potato chips on sale buy one get one free,” said Elizabeth Moffe of Tamaqua.

“I've been very choosy about what I buy and I try to get what's on sale… I buy a lot of the Boyer’s brand, last time I came here I saved like $15,” said Herr.

Some shoppers say with the rising cost of meat, they are switching up what goes on the grill this weekend.

“Usually I would buy steaks, it's only me and I just got a new grill, but with inflation, I'm kind of picking and choosing a little bit different. Instead of steak, I'm doing the chicken they have,” said Moffe.

For other shoppers like Paul and Irene Pecha of Tamaqua, they’re not cutting back on their favorites.

“If you want it, you buy it, and if you can’t afford it, you don't get it, said the Pecha’s.

