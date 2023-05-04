Shoppers grab kielbasa ahead of Easter in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — With just days until the Easter holiday, now is the time to grab the kielbasa.
At Kowalonek's Kielbasy Shop, shoppers were picking up their dinner essentials.
Kowalonek's has been in business for more than a century.
"I can't say enough about our customers and our customer base. It's truly incredible. We not only are a generational business, but we serve generations of customers. So we serve grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, it's really very neat. And we're just really proud of that and so thankful," said Jess Kowalonek, Kowalonek's Kielbasy Shop Manager.
If you haven't picked up your kielbasa yet, don't panic.
Kowalonek's is Thursday and Friday until 5 p.m. and Saturday until noon.
