The losing streak is over! Shenandoah Valley wins first game since 2017

The skid lasted 34 games, so the win is a lesson: When faced with adversity, find a way to overcome it

Lets face it. 2020 has been a lot of things. It's been both memorable and forgetful, but for the Shenandoah Valley Football team, 2020 will be known as the year when the dubious streak was finally broken.

"Oh boy," Shenandoah senior, Jason Migliaccio said in relief. "When that buzzer sounded, it was probably the first time that any one of us liked hearing that buzzer go off."

That's because Shenandoah Valley hadn't celebrated a win since 2017. Years of frustration, sadness and heartbreak are in the rearview now, because the Blue Devils can finally throw dirt on the losing streak that hovered over this program for 34 straight games after beating Columbia-Montour Vo Tech in a rare mid-week, non-league game. A win is a win, though and the Blue Devils are celebrating it.

"It's been a tough year for everybody, but football is a moniker of life," first-year Shenandoah coach, Ed Moran said. "You get knocked down and sometimes you have to get back up. Just being able to play football for all teams across the state has been a great learning experience for players across the state to deal with adversity and to keep getting back up and keep moving forward."

"It means a lot," junior quarterback, Owen Kosar said. "Our team has been working hard this entire season and finally we got to win a game and show this town what we could do."