Shenandoah Valley School District gets grants for vans

A school district in Schuylkill County has a new grant to make it easier for some students to get back and forth to school.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Many Shenandoah Valley School District students start and end their school day on the bus. But accessing the bus stop can be difficult for students with special needs.

"The difference between regular education students and special education students is that it needs to be door to door," said Anthony Demalis, Shenandoah Valley business manager.

Thanks to federal grants adding up to $76,000, the district can now afford two new vans to make it safer for students with special needs to get to and from school.

But the district says the new vans will also help some other students.

"We use a 2008 Suburban to get students who are homeless, and the number of students that require transportation and special education is increasing. So, we need additional vans to help support and transport those students," explained Shenandoah Valley Superintendent Brian Waite.

Shenandoah Valley is one of three school districts in Schuylkill County that does not contract out, having their own buses and vans. That means transportation costs fall on the responsibility of taxpayers.

" The burden of these two vans would fall on the taxpayers, and as an underfunded district, that's very hard for our taxpayers to do. So being able to have the grant to help offset the costs of the vans is something they're grateful for," added Waite.

Shenandoah Valley school officials tell Newswatch 16 that not only does the district need more vans, but it also needs newer and safer vans.

"You're dealing with vehicles that are much older. They do not have the safety equipment that are in vehicles today," said David Lukashunas, Shenandoah Valley maintenance supervisor.

The Shenandoah Valley School District hopes to have two new vans on the road by September.