Shenandoah Valley auctioning Taylor Swift tickets

Taylor Swift fans have another chance to get tickets to her concert in Pittsburgh thanks to a school fundraiser in Schuylkill County.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A handful of teachers at Shenandoah Valley Elementary is spending their break in the school's gymnasium, preparing for the PTO’s annual basket auction.

But this isn't your ordinary school fundraiser. The PTO is auctioning off two tickets to see Taylor Swift perform in Pittsburgh on Saturday, June 17th.

“We were fortunate enough though to get them right away, being in the queue and stuff, many people had a hard time getting the Taylor Swift tickets, and it was pretty easy for us,” said Principal Brooke Wowak.

Last November, fans from across the country waited for hours to get tickets online for Swift's upcoming concert tour.

Many of those fans were upset by high prices and big problems with the Ticketmaster website.

“You know, there's a lot of people out there that really want to go to this concert and weren't able to get the tickets for one reason or another, maybe just not able to get the tickets, or the price range just being a little too much,” explained Jamie Houseknecht, Shenandoah Valley PTO Vice President.

“We're really excited to provide Taylor Swift tickets to the community because we're looking for an opportunity to bring in more people into our auction, we tend to make about the same amount every year, and we thought, 'what can we do that everyone is trying to get?” added Wowak.

Last year's raffle helped Shenandoah Valley raise over $36,000, and they hope with having Taylor Swift tickets this year, they'll be able to raise even more.

”Everything that we do here, we raise here, is for our kids. A lot of them don't have opportunities outside of school to do things,” Houseknect said.

“So we do, you know, also give things back to our teachers so they can provide the resources needed to be in the classroom,” Wowak mentioned.

If you want a chance to win the Taylor Swift tickets, head to the basket auction at Shenandoah Valley Elementary on Friday or Saturday.

The winner will be announced on Saturday afternoon.