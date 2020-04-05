Popular kielbasi shop in Schuylkill County reopens

The place in Shenandoah is open again and has implemented several new safety guidelines.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Right before Christmas at Kowalonek's Kielbasy Shop in Shenandoah, the place was packed, and the line extended out the door. Nowadays, though, it's much different.

"It's a little bittersweet. It's definitely a new normal for us."

The whole process is different.

We've always prided ourselves in having a clean facility and had high sanitation standards, but it's just a whole new game now," said Jessica Hannis.

Kowalonek's had been closed during the pandemic before it reopened on Friday, which led to a large social media cheer from those who couldn't go without their kielbasi for much longer.

The Facebook video announcing that Kowalonek's would be opening back up has more than 60,000 views.

We will be reopening on Friday at 9am! We can’t wait to see you all!! 🤗🤗 Important Information: 📍Masks are required 📍Please wash hands before entering the building 📍Wait outside until the doorbell sounds, after the doorbell sounds, one customer may enter 📍Form a spacious line outside while waiting. 📍Call ahead orders will be accepted for the day of only. Orders will be accepted by phone or Facebook Messenger(please do not leave orders on our answering machine) 📍If a call ahead order is placed please wait outside and wait for the doorbell to ring, then give the clerk your order name. 📍Please be KIND, Remember this is NEW to everyone. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR CONTINUED PATRONAGE AND SUPPORT! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Posted by Kowalonek's Kielbasy Shop on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

"We are essential, and we could have stayed open, but at that point, it was for a way greater cause.

We felt we should take a stand and to be a part of the solution and not the problem."

There are many new safety guidelines in place.

Employees are now working behind plexiglass.

Only four people are allowed in the store at a time.

Masks are required, there's a new handwashing station, and the shop is utilizing a doorbell system to let customers know when they can come in to put in an order.

It's even fulfilled orders by using Facebook Messenger.

"When the doorbell sounds, we just ask that we only have one person per party enter. It'll just help us keep less people in the store, less contact," said Hannis.