Popular kielbasi shop in Schuylkill County reopens

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Right before Christmas at Kowalonek's Kielbasy Shop in Shenandoah, the place was packed, and the line extended out the door. Nowadays, though, it's much different.
"It's a little bittersweet. It's definitely a new normal for us."
The whole process is different.
We've always prided ourselves in having a clean facility and had high sanitation standards, but it's just a whole new game now," said Jessica Hannis.
Kowalonek's had been closed during the pandemic before it reopened on Friday, which led to a large social media cheer from those who couldn't go without their kielbasi for much longer.
The Facebook video announcing that Kowalonek's would be opening back up has more than 60,000 views.
"We are essential, and we could have stayed open, but at that point, it was for a way greater cause.
We felt we should take a stand and to be a part of the solution and not the problem."
There are many new safety guidelines in place.
Employees are now working behind plexiglass.
Only four people are allowed in the store at a time.
Masks are required, there's a new handwashing station, and the shop is utilizing a doorbell system to let customers know when they can come in to put in an order.
It's even fulfilled orders by using Facebook Messenger.
"When the doorbell sounds, we just ask that we only have one person per party enter. It'll just help us keep less people in the store, less contact," said Hannis.
Kowalonek's furloughed its employees while it was closed, but hired them back after reopening.
