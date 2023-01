The Justice Department announced Friday it has reached a settlement in a lawsuit involving a Schuylkill County commissioner.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A lawsuit was filed back in 2021 after four county employees said Commissioner George Halcovage sexually harassed them for years.

If the settlement is approved, Schuylkill County must hire a consultant who will propose improvements and develop a new sexual harassment training program.

Halcovage denies the allegations against him and he remains a commissioner in Schuylkill County.