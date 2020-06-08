Senior housing project breaks ground in Schuylkill County

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — The land where a church and rectory once stood is being developed in Schuylkill County.
Ground was broken on a new senior housing complex along North Nice Street.
Frackville Flats Senior Housing will include 30 apartments for people 65 and older.
"Makes me feel great and basically my father had a business down there for 50 years so it's a nice feeling," said Craig Shields, principal owner.
The developer says the Northumberland County Housing Authority will manage the facility.
Construction is expected to be finished in October of next year.