Schuylkill County

Senior housing project breaks ground in Schuylkill County

Frackville Flats Senior Housing will include 30 apartments for people 65 and older.
Credit: WNEP

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — The land where a church and rectory once stood is being developed in Schuylkill County.

Ground was broken on a new senior housing complex along North Nice Street.

Frackville Flats Senior Housing will include 30 apartments for people 65 and older.

"Makes me feel great and basically my father had a business down there for 50 years so it's a nice feeling," said Craig Shields, principal owner.

The developer says the Northumberland County Housing Authority will manage the facility.

Construction is expected to be finished in October of next year.

Credit: WNEP

