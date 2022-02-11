Second child rescued from pond in Schuylkill County has died

Troopers say the 4-year-old boy died at a hospital in Delaware on Thursday.

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A second child has died after being pulled from a frozen pond in Schuylkill County.

State police say two boys fell in the pond off Molino Road on Wednesday in West Brunswick Township near Orwisburg.

The children's mother was able to pull the 4-year-old boy out of the pond but could not find the 5-year-old boy.

The Schuylkill Haven Dive Team located him under the water. State police say the 5 year old died Wednesday.

The 4 year old passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Delaware.