Scout earns every merit badge

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A scout from Schuylkill County is doing something few scouts are able to do.

Nicholas Wall is a member of scout troop 777.

He was honored Monday at Owl Creek Reservoir near Tamaqua for earning all 137 merit badges offered by the Scouts of America.

Leaders say it's something less than 1% of all scouts actually achieve.

"It's a lot of paperwork. It's a lot of experiences that I would have never even thought to have done without boy scouts. Like who goes scuba diving without a purpose or unless you're going on vacation," said Nick Wall, boy scout.

"Very few boys accomplish this. So it makes me feel good," said Kevin Steigerwalt, scoutmaster.

Nick has finished 137 badges just before his 18th birthday.