Schuylkill County to go yellow

Four other counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania will move from red to yellow May 29th and Schuylkill County is one of them.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The streets of Frackville look no different than they did just a day ago, but for people living here, there's a happier outlook on the horizon.

Late Friday afternoon, Governor Wolf announced that Schuylkill County is among four counties in our area that will switch to the Yellow Phase next Friday, May 29th.

It was something people have wanted for so long since the county has a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases.

But with state leaders initially saying the state would reopen by region, people there feared they would not be entering the next phase, since Schuylkill County was tied to the hard-hit Philadelphia area.

Victoria Omari became emotional when she heard that Schuylkill County would in fact move to the yellow phase next week.

"Very happy, like i said, answer to god's prayer" (c9:25:41) "with prayer and helping people, helping us through this. it's been, like i said with prayer," said Omari.