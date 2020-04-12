x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Schuylkill County

Thieves damage vehicles at technology center

Vehicles that are part of the automotive training program at the Schuylkill Technology Center were vandalized earlier this week.
Credit: WNEP

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Someone damaged vehicles at a school in Schuylkill County, according to state police.

Troopers said six vehicles at the Schuylkill Technology Center in New Castle Township, near Frackville, were damaged sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The vehicles were parked near the rear of the facility and were part of the school's automotive training curriculum.

Catalytic converters were also taken from the vehicles.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the State Police Frackville barracks at 570-874-5300.