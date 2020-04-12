Thieves damage vehicles at technology center

Vehicles that are part of the automotive training program at the Schuylkill Technology Center were vandalized earlier this week.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Someone damaged vehicles at a school in Schuylkill County, according to state police.

Troopers said six vehicles at the Schuylkill Technology Center in New Castle Township, near Frackville, were damaged sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The vehicles were parked near the rear of the facility and were part of the school's automotive training curriculum.

Catalytic converters were also taken from the vehicles.