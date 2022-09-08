Schuylkill Technology Center hosts groundbreaking for food truck building

First came the food truck, and soon there will be a place to store it. The latest project at STC will be a learning experience for all its students

MAR LIN, Pa. — While this may be an empty lot now, the Schuylkill Technology Center plans to fill the space on its South campus in Mar Lin with a food truck building.

It will provide shelter for the school's commercial food truck, called The Kitchen Table. It's also close to where the school's culinary students do their work.

"It's nice that all this work that we put into making this thing doesn't just sit out and lose its aesthetic appeal. And also, it probably would be a lot nicer than going inside and walking all the way out here with all the food," said second-year culinary student Mark Wertz.

In 2019, Newswatch 16 showed you how technology center students from different programs worked together to transform a retired Tastykake delivery truck into their current commercial food truck.

Students from the Schuylkill Technology Center will join forces again to build the food truck building.

"Our students are very excited about the project with the building. I know some of our students are going to help with the concrete work. And our electrician students are going to help with the electrical, and our plumbing students, and our carpentry students. So it's another way for our students to get back into this project again now that the food truck is built," said Stacey Minahan, STC South Campus assistant director.

Thanks to the food truck, students have been able to get a unique culinary experience while serving their community, something they want to do after graduation.

"We are already certified to work in a kitchen, so this is good. It helps you prepare," said Nathan Wade, a second-year culinary student.

"It makes such a big difference for us to be able to do more because we have a whole other experience. If your dream is to own a food truck, you can't get a better experience than running a food truck," said Jeff Petzold, a third-year culinary student.

The same donors that helped build the commercial food truck are again providing financial support to give the Schuylkill Technology Center food truck a proper home.