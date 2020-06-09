Schuylkill League to limit guests at games

Officials decided that away schools will only be granted a set number of student-athletes, coaches, and essential game workers at every event.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Schuylkill League officials and Superintendents met to discuss Governor Wolf's 250 person capacity rules for outdoor sporting events such as high school football.

Also decided was that away fans of any game will not be allowed to attend.

The districts under these rules include Blue Mountain, Jim Thorpe, North Schuylkill, Pottsville, and Tamaqua.