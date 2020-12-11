Schuylkill kindness project goes statewide

It's called, PA Pen Pal Project and it launched one week ago for all 500 school districts across the state.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — As you walk into the main lobby of Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 in Pottsville, you'll notice the word "kind" on the wall missing the letter I, and urging students to be the I in kind.

It's a word that's led the school and its students to start writing letters and drawing pictures to cheer up residents in long-term care facilities during this difficult time.

But the Schuylkill County initiative quickly turned into a statewide project after being presented to the Pennsylvania Association of Intermediate Units.

"When we talk to them about paying it forward and doing nice things for others, and then with the pandemic, it tied in very easily for us to give them ways to pay it forward, and to share some kind of happiness with someone else who right now can't see their families," said Paula Hromyak, the principal at Intermediate Unit 29.

It's called PA Pen Pal Project, and it launched one week ago for all 500 school districts across the state.

Over 150 cards and handmade pictures have already been sent out to 13 different long-term care facilities.

Some students joined in on our interview to share why they are participating.

"We're writing cards to help seniors during this time where, like, nobody can visit them. It might make them happy, maybe a bright, colorful card, saying, feeling about you might warm up their day or something," said Zachary Sitlinger, a seventh grader at the intermediate unit.

The executive director says the hope is to spread some much-needed positivity to those who need it.

"In the senior living homes, what I'm hearing is they feel that a lot of the residents feel like they're in jail. They feel like they're incarcerated and having, you know, students reaching out like this, it's providing that hope that they are so in need of," said Gregory Koons, the Intermediate Unit 29 executive director.