Cleanup continues in Schuylkill Haven

Many parts of our area are still digging out following the snowstorm. That includes Schuylkill Haven where Newswatch 16's Chase Senior journeyed on Wednesday.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — The cleanup following the marathon snowstorm continued in Schuylkill Haven on Wednesday, with borough crews working to clear the roadways of any snow that plow trucks weren't able to get to.

"Terrible, terrible. We live on Schuylkill Mountain Road, so we live back in the woods. The neighbor came out and plowed it out for us," said Paul And Helen Seiders.

The remnants of this February blast could be here for a while, and it was certainly a storm to remember. The nearly two feet of snow everywhere you look is a good reminder of that. Cars remain snowed in and covered. Icicles hang from rooftops. Bubeck Park is frozen over and snow-covered as well.

"It's been pretty rough for some people. We got at least 18, 20 inches. In some spots, you just can't dig out. You notice people are parking everywhere, and it's just the idea of getting everything dug out," Dave Noll said.

The other concerns in Schuylkill Haven are the borough's famous swans, which roam Bubeck Park.

Knoll was working on shoveling a path so that the swans can get fed.

"Might as well say it's like a trademark for the borough. Once you say the swans, you know it's Bubeck Park. It's part of Schuylkill Haven," Noll said.

"As soon as they dig out down there, then we'll go down there, and we'll open up the fence, then we'll go down to the feeder," Paul Seiders.