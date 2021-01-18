Small Schuylkill County business expanding

Many small businesses have struggled mightily over the last several months, but there's one in Schuylkill County that's been trending upwards.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — "Shop small, shop local," is a saying that's become very popular throughout the course of the pandemic, but still, some small, family-owned businesses have been forced to close because of financial strain. Others, though, have found a way to survive and flourish, like Queen Bee Boutique.

"The community has really rallied around small businesses during COVID. They've supported us tremendously. We have seen an increase in foot traffic, where some businesses have seen a decrease," said owner Amanda Weiss.

Since starting Queen Bee Boutique in 2019, Weiss has seen her business grow each year and with that, she's had to move to larger facilities to meet the demand. That ascent has continued. She's moving out of her old shop in Orwigsburg to the River Front Centre shopping strip along West Main Street in Schuylkill Haven. People will be able to buy anything from home decor to baking goods, all from other small, local business owners.

"This is a shop that is going to offer 45 different vendors of different goods, inexpensive, quality made. People can come in under one roof, with $20 in their pocket, and they can walk out with three gifts."

"People are wanting to support the local vendors and small businesses to keep them afloat because they're what makes the community. The corporate businesses don't have as much trouble as we do, and these are people who are depending on their sales to take care of their family," said Krystal Faust from Sparkle and Sass.