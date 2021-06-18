Schuylkill Haven baseball brings home state title

This was an especially meaningful win after the team's legendary coach had a health scare last summer.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Sirens were screeching with pride after the Schuylkill Haven Baseball team won the state championship in state college.

A parade of fire trucks and patrol cars led the Hurricanes to the high school following the big win.

"Maybe sometime in the future my feet will hit the ground," Coach Scott Buffington said. "It's all a dream come true, I guess you could say."

A dream come true after Coach Buffington had a stroke last summer.

Players and staff were concerned how number Four, at 71-years-old, was going to bounce back.

"Certainly uneasy, you never want him to go. Everyone always asks about retirement with him and you never want him to go. He's just such a great guy and he got his one, Four got his one," Volunteer Coach Ted Smith said.

The coach held on to his legendary grit and love of the game through a difficult year.

"For all these years, I griped a baseball until I finally realized that it gripped me. I don't know a better way to say it," Coach Buffington said.

Players said bringing home the state title this year was especially meaningful after the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

"Season canceled all the hard times we went through, just to bring this back - it's awesome," Senior Owen Umbenhaur said.