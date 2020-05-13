Schuylkill Gives Day: Online initiative to help county nonprofits

The 24-hour cyber-donation event starts at midnight.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Starting at midnight, there's an online fundraiser aimed to help local nonprofit organizations in Schuylkill County, which organizers say need your help more than ever.

"If you look at who's participating in this, these are the people that make our community such a loving and vibrant community."

That's what Emily Ehlinger, the director for Schuylkill County Council for the Arts said when asked about the Schuylkill Gives campaign.

"Schuylkill Gives Day is coming up on May 14. It's a new online initiative to help local nonprofit organizations."

Starting at midnight and lasting 24 hours, people can head to SchuylkillGives.com and donate to any number of 29 local nonprofit organizations that are based in Schuylkill County. Organizers say this cyber-donation day was already planned before the pandemic hit, but is even more important now given the current circumstances.

"So now more than ever, nonprofits need your help," Ehlinger added. "They need the community help so that as things return to a new normal, we don't lose part of what makes our community great."

Just by going online and donating, there are added incentives and financial prizes that will further help these organizations as well.