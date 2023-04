Police say an SUV veered off the road and hit the man, who was on the sidewalk.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A Schuylkill County municipal worker was killed Thursday morning while on the job.

It happened just before 11 a.m. along Nichols Street.

Police say an SUV veered off the road and hit Jeremy Smith, who was on the sidewalk.

Smith later died.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that charges are pending.