Schuylkill County woman uses art to overcome challenges

An artist in Schuylkill County is getting noticed by some big celebrities, not just for her artwork but her story of living with a rare genetic disorder.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Jillian Franko says the shed in her backyard is more than a place for storage. It's her art studio where she escapes nearly every day.

"Having something to work with my hands, it really takes away any stress that I'm feeling throughout the day of life in general," Franko said.

For the past two years, she's created more than 80 works of art, illustrating people, places, and things from her point of view. But her art process looks different, as she lives with a rare genetic bone disorder.

"It's difficult with my limited range of motion. It's hard for me to create larger pieces of artwork, so I kind of developed my own technique," Franko added.

Her talent is combining tiny canvases to create the big picture.

"Putting it together like a puzzle; I would have never thought of that," said Celeste Franko, Jillian's mother.

Jillian's mother is more than her caregiver; she's also her biggest supporter.

"If we can't create something one way, we do it a different way. She has the abilities that an abled-bodied person doesn't, and she uses them," Celeste Franko said.

Her audience is beyond Schuylkill County. Franko has given her portraits to singers like Taylor Swift, even meeting the Jonas Brothers to give them a painting.

"I never imagined that it would grow to be as big as it has become," she said.