Schuylkill County thrift shop supports women in need

A special kind of thrift shop in Schuylkill County is lending a helping hand to women in need and changing lives one outfit at a time.

Example video title will go here for this video

RINGTOWN, Pa. — What used to be a barbershop from the 1920s on West Main Street in Ringtown is now home to Your Sister's Closet.

A thrift shop with a mission to help women in need get back on their feet.

Director Donna Burchess tells Newswatch 16 how she used to be considered a woman in need.

“This idea came out when I came out of my time in rehab when I was an inpatient, I saw all of these women go through all of these different struggles. Women who were pregnant and trying to do the right thing and no one would take them,” she said.

While she's proud to be five years sober now, Burchess wants to use that part of her life story to help others.

Pitching her dream storefront idea to her church leaders, who helped bring her non-profit thrift store to life.

Reverend Julian Melewski's wife, Peggy, became Burchess's biggest supporter.

She saw the need after working as a correctional officer with incarcerated women for 15 years.

“When a woman, even in a domestic violence situation, somebody's got to leave. And 90% of the time, the ladies leave with nothing,” said Peggy Melewski, Your Sister's Closet Chief Operations Officer.

“Whether you get incarcerated, or you're a woman living with domestic violence, you lose your stuff. And we want to dress you as you should be dressed,” added Burchess.

“Everyone is welcome to come and shop. The funds from that go back into the program that helps the girls that can't,” Melewski mentioned.

“And we want to break those chains and that cyclical cycle so that we can support each other,” Burchess said.

Since opening their doors, they've helped 90 women with their resumes and prepared them for job interviews.