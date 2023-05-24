Schuylkill County students compete in national Bridge competition

A group of students from Schuylkill County represented the entire state in a nationwide Bridge competition held in Seattle last week and came home as champions.

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, PA — The STEM room at Mahanoy Area Junior Senior High School is now home to two bridges constructed by students and entered into the 2023 American Association of Highway and Transportation Officials AASHTO Bridge Challenge. A national competition for school STEM programs.

Students from the junior and senior teams returned from competing in Seattle last week. They were the only school from Pennsylvania that made it to the national competition.

“There's people here that haven't even left their little town and for us to just build a bridge in STEM class and then go to Seattle, just for that little project it was crazy,” Diamond Walker, Mahanoy Area Sophomore, explained.

This is what both teams at Mahanoy Area used to build their bridges. Balsa wood and glue. To see how much weight their bridges could support before it cracks.

“We held 32 pounds and I feel that's pretty impressive because before when we tested it in Mahanoy, our bridge only held about 19 pounds,” Angel Pelegrin, Mahanoy Area Sophomore said.

Both teams spent six months designing and building their bridges.

Their goal was to construct a bridge that could carry as much weight as possible while weighing as little as possible.

The kids tell Newswatch 16 they faced many obstacles leading up to competition day.

“We weren't prepared as much as they were. We didn't have enough time to test our bridge and we broke our bridge twice,” mentioned Greyson Zaremba, Mahanoy Area 7th Grader.

“This is more hands-on and you're able to see what you're doing wrong and learn from that on the spot instead of a book,” Justin De La Rosa, Mahanoy Area Sophomore added.

This was the first time all six students got to go to Seattle.

“There's a lot of cool buildings and taller ones than here. And the space needle was really cool too,” Teagan Kane, Mahanoy Area 8th Grader said.

And all of the participants agree this experience has made them excited for a future career in engineering.

“The trip and just seeing really what's out there and exploring more careers. Because really I always saw myself going into the medical field but now this has opened up architecture for me,” Naomi Kowalick, Mahanoy Area 8th Grader.