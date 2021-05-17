Schuylkill County, state asking voters and volunteers to wear masks at polling places on Election Day

The state is recommending everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear their masks to go vote. However, those going to vote without one will not be turned away.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — In Pottsville, the Schuylkill County Election Bureau is asking that if you are headed to a polling place anywhere in the county for Tuesday's primary elections - you should wear a mask.



That's the request for volunteers and voters at the polling locations.



Helen Dunsavage of Barnesville says she's definitely wearing a mask when she casts her vote despite being fully vaccinated.



“I can go without a mask. But I think I’ll just wait a while,” said Dunsavage.



Brad Bensinger from Port Carbon agrees.



“I think it's best not to offend anybody, so it's the best reason to wear a mask,” said Bensinger.



Albert Gricoski is the director of the Schuylkill County Election Bureau.



“We wanted everybody to still be safe and secure as they go into the election polls booths, things of that nature,” said Gricoski.



The state health department is also recommending voters and poll workers wear masks while at polling locations across Pennsylvania.



That doesn't sit well with Rocco Westpy from Saint Clair.



“I think they should honestly let us decide if we want to wear it or not,” said Westpy. "Honestly, they should leave it up to you. If you want to wear it, you can wear it.”

