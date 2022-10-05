Schuylkill County Spartan Games return

More than 1,000 spectators and volunteers cheered on about 800 students with disabilities who participated in the Spartan Games.

ASHLAND, Pa. — School districts across Schuylkill County gathered at North Schuylkill Jr. Sr. High School in Ashland for the annual Spartan Games.

“We celebrate all the difference in the world and just make sure everyone feels included and have all these games for all of these different kinds of kids and just make sure they have fun and feel supported,” said Alice Neikam, a junior at North Schuylkill High School.

Like the Special Olympics, the Spartan Games is a countywide track meet. All of the athletes competing are students with disabilities.

Athletes receive ribbons for every event they compete in. Students from St. Clair Elementary took home many first-place ribbons.

“I jumped the three farthest heights. I ran 50 meters and ran two 100 meters. I threw the ball and got fourth place, and sixth place I got for free,” shared Joey Rollan, a fifth-grader at St. Clair Elementary.

“I liked doing the throwing,” added Aidan from St. Clair Elementary.

“I did the 100 dash for fun, and I did the 50-meter dash,” mentioned Gavin Delpazzo, a fifth-grader at St. Clair Elementary.

From throwing to jumping and running, there's an event for every kind of athlete. And the stands are full of student and parent volunteers cheering them on.

“I think this has an impact because everyone feels included. Everyone feels like they're supported, and they never feel like they're missed,” says Neikam, who volunteered with her cheerleading team.

The boys from St. Clair Elementary look forward to participating in the Spartan Games every year and are ready to compete again next year.