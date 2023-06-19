Schuylkill County Scouts Camp opens for summer

Monday was the first day of camp for scouts in Schuylkill County. Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree shows us how they're using the outdoors as a classroom.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — The scouts at Hawk Mountain Scout Reservation say their camp looks like a set from the movies.

“It's exactly what you see in the movies. Lots of the buildings look like proper America and stuff, it's nice to hear all the accents over here,” said Oli Verhandney, Hawk Mountain Counselor.

Oli Verhandney traveled from England to join other counselors and campers here at the camp in Summit Station, near Schuylkill Haven.

Even though he's been a scout all his life, Verhandney is still learning new things at Hawk Mountain.

“Like, I have never seen a firefly before, we don't have those, so seeing a spec of light and it being an animal was crazy to me,” he added.

Using the outdoors as their classroom to teach and learn with their scouts.

“There's a lot of great big opportunities, but also on the smaller level, they are amazing programs, and they offer so many merit badges and so many opportunities to grow as a scout,” explained Scotia Foose, Hawk Mountain Counselor.

But camp is more than a way to earn new merit badges.

“There's so many friends that I've made, lots of fun things to do, tons of things that you learn and use in life,” Aaron Schaeffer, Hawk Mountain Camper, said.

Aaron Schaeffer is back for year three.

His goal is to be an eagle scout like Scotia Foose and other counselors at Hawk Mountain.

“Being one of the first female Eagle Scouts here has given me so many opportunities, and I'm so happy up here at Hawk Mountain. It's truly my home, my family,” said Foose.

A family that offers the opportunity to learn life lessons.