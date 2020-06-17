Schuylkill County restaurants ready to go green

Schuylkill County is moving into the green phase on Friday, which means many businesses and restaurants can reopen.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — The open sign is on here at Leiby's in Tamaqua, however, don't let it fool you. The ice cream house and restaurant is only completing takeout orders and ice cream walk-ins, but that's about to change.

"It's been a challenging three months, but you know you learn to adapt as you go," said owner Daniel Leiby.

Adapt is what the restaurant did by implementing curbside pickup and take out.

However now, as Schuylkill County moves into the green phase on Friday, restaurants, and bars are allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. That means Leiby's can once again allow limited in-person dining.

"Generally excited to get back to, take a step towards normal," said Leiby.

Leiby's is opening on June 22 and customers can expect a variety of changes. For instance, staggered seating will be in place and sanitation and cleaning will happen about every 30 minutes. While this isn't the most ideal situation, business owners say they're just happy to be able to open their doors again."

Unlike Leiby's, Basile in Rush Township isn't wasting any time with reopening.

The Italian Delight Restaurant is opening on Friday for lunch and dinner. Reservations and walk-ins are welcome.

"I have butterflies in my stomach, like the first time we opened 11 years ago, you know getting ready. It's exciting," said Paola Basile, Basile's Owner.

Leiby's and Basile's are asking all customers to wear masks as they enter and exit the business and use the restrooms.

When it comes to cleaning and sanitizing, both restaurant owners say that has been an everyday practice for them, even before the coronavirus hit.

"Safety is our top priority. We were always clean and we always sanitized, so I mean, this is nothing new to us," said Basile.

While this is our new normal, both owners say they wouldn't be in such a good position to reopen if it weren't for the customers who supported them