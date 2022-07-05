Schuylkill County restaurant marks anniversary

Wheel is holding an eating competition featuring a 24-inch grilled cheese sandwich to honor two years in business.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Two years in business for a popular restaurant in Schuylkill County and it has been two very eventful years.

Back in 2020, Wheel in Tamaqua was just getting ready to open.

The gourmet grilled cheese restaurant already had a location in Pottsville.

But the owner wanted to open a second eatery on the other side of Schuylkill County.

Then the pandemic hit.

"The restaurant industry is not an easy one to begin with, so opening during the pandemic posed a multitude of challenges. We would not have been able to get through it if it wasn't for the support of our community," said Savis Logothides, President of Wheel Restaurant Group.

Wheel is marking its anniversary by holding an eating competition featuring a 24-inch grilled cheese sandwich.

If you can finish the sandwich and a bowl of tomato soup in 30 minutes you don't have to pay.