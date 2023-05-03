Schuylkill County residents ride bus for free

In an effort to get new riders, STS participated in Rider Appreciation Day by waiving all fares for one day.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — One of the many places that's on transit driver Michael Trosper's daily route is Union Station in Pottsville.

He's been driving buses for the Schuylkill Transit System for more than 22 years but wishes he had more passengers to pick up every day.

“There's not that many, I don't know if they're scared or it's the time schedules,” he said.

“We're still at about 80% of our pre-COVID ridership. We're actually doing better than the larger transit agencies are at bringing people back to the bus,” added STS Executive Director Gary Martinaitis.

To make residents more aware of their services, the Schuylkill Transit System took part in a statewide Rider Appreciation Day, offering free rides all day to passengers on standard routes.

Transit driver, Wanda Leffew, says she meets many people on her route who wouldn't be able to get around Schuylkill County easily if it weren't for the bus system.

“We take plenty who are going to work, we have elderly that have no family that can help them get anywhere. Grocery shopping is our number one biggest, doctors appointments are our second biggest,” she said.

Violet Murphy of Minersville relies on the bus system when her friends can't give her a ride.

“Sometimes we can't get out and go anywhere, like senior citizens, so they need this more than the younger ones,” she added.

Even though many senior citizens are riding the bus, Schuylkill Transit System explains that it's accessible for everyone.

“I can tell you, it's not just one kind of person anymore. It's young people, seniors, a mixture of the type of people on our buses today,” explained Martinaitis.

Hoping more people will start to crowd the bus stops.