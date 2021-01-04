Schuylkill County residents happy to hear COVID vaccine schedule is moving forward

By April 19, every Pennsylvanian over the age of 16 will be able to get a vaccine shot.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Shoppers at this Weis Market near Pottsville were taking the dreary day to run out for some groceries.

A company spokesperson says people can also get a COVID vaccine at this Weis as well at nearly all the Weis Markets in Northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Now Governor Wolf is moving the vaccine schedule forward to start transitioning from the 1-A phase into 1-B.

Starting now, front-line workers, which includes grocery store workers and food and agricultural workers are eligible to receive a shot.

Danne Ruby of Pottsville is still waiting to get her shot.



“For a while, I wasn't even trying to although I was able to because of my health situation and now I'm on a waiting,” said Ruby.



A vaccine rollout timeline can be found on the state health department's website.

April 5 is when the shots go into the 1-B phase.

People in 1-C can get their shots on April 12.

And the governor's goal is to have all Pennsylvanians eligible for the shot by April 19.

Kelley Yondura of Cumbola worries there could be a vaccine shortage like the state had earlier this year.

“I hope everything goes as planned because a lot of people really need this,” said Yondura.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Garrow with Primary Health Network has a clinic in Minersville which also provides vaccinations says people can schedule an appointment with their clinics online.

However, he says they will be monitoring supply and demand closely in an effort to avoid another shortage.

“As many vaccines as we have in store, we're going to make those slots available for individuals,” said Dr. Garrow.



Most people Newswatch 16 spoke with said they're happy to hear the state is moving forward with getting more people vaccinated.

“At least they're moving ahead, which I think is a good thing,” said Greg Yokitis of Port Carbon.

For more information about Weis Market's COVID program, click here.