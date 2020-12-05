What next for Schuylkill County?

Schuylkill County lawmakers continue to go back and forth with the state. The county wants to move into the yellow phase, but the state hasn't given approval.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Over the weekend, Schuylkill County commissioners and local lawmakers said they would be bypassing Governor Tom Wolf's ruling and moving into the yellow phase this Friday, reopening even without the state's approval.

That led to a sharp response from Governor Wolf.

"The funding we have put aside to help with fighting this crisis will go to the folks who are doing their part. However, other discretionary funding won't go to counties that put us all at risk by operating illegally," Gov. Wolf warned.

Schuylkill County District Attorney Mike O'Pake was asked about the governor's comments and the route some of the local lawmakers have decided to take.

"I personally believe that the time is right to move into the yellow phase, but I don't make that decision. The decisions I will have to make, or if someone violates the order. And if the commissioners and the legislators are not able to get on the same page with the governor, I will look at any perceived violations on a case by case basis. If someone is just blatantly and egregiously violating the order, then that person may need to be charged. If, however, it's a violation where someone is in a gray area and there don't know if they're violating, I'm not going to cite that person. I'm going to educate that person," said O'Pake.

Newswatch 16 talked with some people in Frackville who say they see both sides of the argument but would rather see the counties stay closed and follow the state's orders.

They also worry about some of the small businesses that could get penalized if they were to decide to reopen.

"I don't think the county should open up without the governor's permission. Due to, I have a lot of friends that own businesses, and that will affect them big time with insurance and funds that would become available, if available for scope again," said Frackville resident Allan Dziczek.